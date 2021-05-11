Telsey Advisory Group Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $120.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,249.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

