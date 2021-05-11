Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $27.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

