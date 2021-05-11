TD Securities Increases Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$3.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEL. Raymond James upped their price target on Kelt Exploration to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.80.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$2.82 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.19. The stock has a market cap of C$531.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

