TD Securities Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.20

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.20 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.95.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$0.89 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

