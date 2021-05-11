TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives $43.29 Average PT from Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 4,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,030. The company has a market cap of $743.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

