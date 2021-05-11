Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

TTCF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,065. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

