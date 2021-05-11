Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

TNDM has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $80.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,930,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

