Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

