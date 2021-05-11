TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.83 ($30.39).

ETR TEG opened at €24.95 ($29.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a 52 week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

