T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CMO Matthew A. Staneff Sells 45,000 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average is $127.44. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $140.19.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.