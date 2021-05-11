Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $28.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.10.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 664,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,841. The company has a market capitalization of $754.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

