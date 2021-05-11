Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

CSCO traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. 648,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,041,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

