Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 15,012 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.00. 495,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,529,242. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.35. The firm has a market cap of $857.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

