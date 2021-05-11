Symmetry Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,241,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

