Sycale Advisors NY LLC Invests $19.30 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 132,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,000. Liberty Broadband comprises 10.7% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $160.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 130.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

