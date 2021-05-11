Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.0987 on Top Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0987 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $10,096.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 13,126,544 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

