Swap (XWP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,599.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Swap has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $2,599.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.39 or 0.00683820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00248318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $671.98 or 0.01189252 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.52 or 0.00763693 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,133,154 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

