SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HARP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,661,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 709,187 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,981. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 303,339 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 97,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,161 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

