Suretly 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,334.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $85,297.10 and $2,334.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

