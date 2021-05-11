Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Superior Drilling Products to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.