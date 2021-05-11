SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.33 on Monday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Get SuperCom alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.