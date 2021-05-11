Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $81.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.41.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,020.26 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $578,608.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sunrun by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sunrun by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.