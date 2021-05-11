Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sunrun by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sunrun by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $18,767,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.26 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,369 shares of company stock worth $20,633,730 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

