Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

