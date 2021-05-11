Summit Financial LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.59. 31,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,608. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

