Summit Financial LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

