Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 151,217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $109,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in V.F. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

VFC stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.77, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

