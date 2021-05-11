Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $88.79 Million Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Avalara worth $88,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Avalara by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Avalara by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Avalara by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,519 shares of company stock worth $14,678,966 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.81. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -191.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

