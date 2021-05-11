Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $112.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,836 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $112,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

