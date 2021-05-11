Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,612,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $93,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 114.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.13 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.