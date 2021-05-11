Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Gladstone Commercial worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after buying an additional 118,995 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 304,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.74 million, a P/E ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

