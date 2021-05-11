Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,083. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

