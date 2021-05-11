Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 18,619 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,619 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 55,880 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. Citigroup raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

