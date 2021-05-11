Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,825,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

