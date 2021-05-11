Strs Ohio Acquires 14,100 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 119.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Raven Industries worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAVN. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of RAVN opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

