Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIDU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52.

