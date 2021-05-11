Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,544 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

