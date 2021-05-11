Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,190,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,164 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,016,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 280,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after buying an additional 25,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,961 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

