Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $280,000 Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

