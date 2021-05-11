Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

