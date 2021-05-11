Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 32.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after purchasing an additional 727,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $83,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

