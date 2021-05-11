Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

ETR SBS opened at €112.00 ($131.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 55.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €114.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €119.47. Stratec has a 1-year low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 1-year high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

