Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Up 3.1%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.47. 218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 176,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

