Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Put Options (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,034 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,644% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on IEA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth $2,331,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,072 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 93,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEA opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $274.40 million, a P/E ratio of 199.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

