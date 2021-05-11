Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,532 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,442% compared to the typical daily volume of 229 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

