Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Paychex Call Options (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,750 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,178% compared to the average volume of 450 call options.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $102.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

