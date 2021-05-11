STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $49.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Liberum Capital lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of STM stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

