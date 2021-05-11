STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at JMP Securities

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

STE opened at $207.64 on Tuesday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $144.11 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.35.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,520,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in STERIS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in STERIS by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,410,000 after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

