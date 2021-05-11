Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$46.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STLC. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.06.

TSE:STLC opened at C$37.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.38. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$6.16 and a twelve month high of C$39.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

