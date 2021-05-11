Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STZHF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.90.

STZHF opened at $30.82 on Friday. Stelco has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

